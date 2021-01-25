Miley Cyrus Announces She'll Perform at The Super Bowl’s TikTok Tailgate

US pop star Miley Cyrus is set to perform as part of the Super Bowl festivities during the TikTok Tailgate pre-show for vaccinated healthcare workers, the music sensation announced this week.

Around 7,500 front liners who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to attend the 28-year-old singer’s performance, watch the game and enjoy other festivities at the event.

Cyrus took to Instagram to express her excitement. “I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!” wrote the superstar to her 121 million followers.

TikTok Tailgate will take place on Feb. 7 and can be streamed on TikTok or CBS.

Cyrus will join other performers such as Canadian singer The Weeknd, US music sensations H.E.R, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church.