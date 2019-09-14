Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey Show Modernized, Violent Version of Charlie's Angels

Miley Cyrus dropped her girl power anthem Don't Call Me Angel with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey on Friday.

The music video for the new song, which also dropped Friday, shows the singers portraying a modernized, but equally violent version of Charlie's Angels, and fans think there may be some messaging aimed at Cyrus' estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth.





Fans took to Twitter to point out a number of potential nods to the ex-husband of the 26-year-old singer, including the actor she takes on in the ring during the music video as well as an old nickname Hemsworth had for Cyrus.

As it turns out, Hemsworth, 29, did in fact use 'angel' as as pet name for Cyrus a number of times in past Instagram posts.

Back in 2016, the Hunger Games actor captioned a photo of Cyrus: 'Happiest birthday to my favorite little angel!'

And in 2017 he captioned a photo of the two of them: 'My little angel and I.'

The song is an anthem for all women who don't appreciate being talked down to by a man, and it features a fiery verse from a solo Cyrus, with the lyrics: 'Don't call me angel when I'm a mess / Don't call me angel when I get undressed / You know I, I don't like that, boy / I make my money and I write the checks / So say my name with a little respect / All my girls successful and you're just our guest.'

After the song dropped and fans discovered the coincidence, many took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

'Liam: My little Angel and I. Miley: Don't call me Angel. This is why they separated #DontCallMeAngel,' one user wrote.

'Miley and Liam separated because he calls her angel all the damn time #DontCallmeAngel,' wrote another.

A third fan noticed that the actor Cyrus punches and kicks in a boxing ring in the video - ouch! - looks physically similar to Hemsworth.

'For a second I thought miley was beating up liam lmaoo #DontCallmeAngel [sic],' they wrote alongside a screenshot of the video.

While singers don't always write every song they sing, Cyrus does have composer and lyricist credit on Don't Call Me Angel, according to Tidal.

Other fans weren't exactly convinced that the song was about Hemsworth.

'Let's not make things about Liam cuz it's not. Miley is her own person and she and two other talkented goddesses just dropped an amazing video and song so let's celebrate that #DontCallmeAngel,' one fan wrote.

Regardless, at the end of the song actress Elizabeth Banks shows up and calls them all angels anyway.

Don't Call Me Angel is the theme song of the upcoming Charlie's Angels remake starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

The collaboration was announced mid-June and the video was filmed in July, weeks before Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split in August.

On the same day, photos were published online of Cyrus making out with her new boo, Kaitlynn Carter, while on vacation together in Italy.

Don't Call Me Angel isn't the first song fans have speculated about.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker also recently released a song titled Slide Away, which features the lyrics: 'Once upon it was paradise, once upon a time I was paralyzed / I think I'm gonna miss these harbor lights / But it's time to let it go … I want my house in the hills / Don't want the whisky and pills / I don't give up easily but I don't think I'm down.'

There have been a number of reports that the couple split because of Hemsworth's alleged drug and alcohol use.

Other reports have alleged that Hemsworth claims Cyrus was unfaithful.