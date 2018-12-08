Miley Cyrus Cooperates With Mark Ronson in 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'

Miley Cyrus believes in "trusting the universe". (AFP)

The 26-year-old pop star has joined forces with Mark Ronson for the track 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart', and Miley thinks their collaboration has happened at the perfect time in her life.

The singer - whose Malibu home was recently burned down in the California wildfires - reflected: "I believe in trusting the universe and that everything works out when it should. Any time before this would not have been right.

"Now is the perfect timing - it's just such a timely song, both for me in my personal life and for what's going on in the world. So, I wouldn't have it any other way."

Miley also praised Mark for "trusting" her with the concept of the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' video, which touches on a number of political and social issues.

She explained: "Mark was very trusting about my ideas.

"It's all about what is heartbreaking to us in society every single day - waking up to the news of violence, judgement and hypocrisy. It's about a deeper heartbreak than losing love in a romance or relationship."

Mark is a long-time fan of Miley, and he revealed he's been waiting for four years to work with the chart-topping pop star.

He said on 'The Graham Norton Show': "I saw her singing '50 Ways to Leave Your Lover' on TV and was transfixed, then basically stalked her for four years!"

Mark - who has previously worked with the likes of Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars - also admitted he had minimal influence over the video for 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'.

He quipped: "Miley is such a visionary. Which guitars to use was my domain."