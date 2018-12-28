Miley Cyrus Dances in a White Wedding Dress, Confirms Marrying Liam Hemsworth

(Miley Cyrus/ Instagram)

Miley Cyrus married her longtime beau Liam Hemsworth during a small ceremony in Tennessee last Sunday.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old singer took to Twitter to share a video of a fun moment from the reception that followed.

In the clip, the Wrecking Ball songstress is captured boogieing in her $8,600 Vivienne Westwood ivory wedding dress with her husband Liam, 28, to Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk.

Liam appeared to be filming as Miley lip-synced and danced to the track, before he turned the camera and joined in.

The songstress flashed a hint of cleavage in her ivory silk satin corseted draped gown, which complemented her slim physique.

In the clip, the songstress appeared to be having the time of her life, dancing barefoot and swishing her golden locks off her shoulders.

Liam had ditched his black suit blazer, instead dancing around in his white shirt, tie and trainers.

The couple stood in front of a giant archway adorned with hundreds of balloons and a giant Christmas tree covered in lights.

Miley tagged producer Mark in the post, with him also making a special video for the newlyweds, which he shared on Instagram.

He captioned the clip: 'Special here comes the bride cyrus/hemsworth remix for 2019. congratulations u two xo (sic)'.

Miley shared her delight with fans as she replied to one Instagram follower who commented on her phone,' congratulations you married the hottest man on Hollywood'.

Sharing the sentiment, the new bride couldn't help but reply with, 'I knooooowwwww right.'

The Malibu singer began sharing sweet images to social media from the low-key nuptials on Wednesday.

In the photo, the blonde beauty hugged and kissed Liam and revealed they tied the knot on December 23 - a decade after they first met while shooting The Last Song.

Miley captioned the Instagram post: '12.23.18, and alongside another photo, she wrote: '10 years later .....'

A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss and the Party In The USA hitmaker wrote: 'This is probably our one - millionth kiss.(sic)'

The Hunger Games actor shared the same kissing photo, which he captioned: 'My love [heart emoji].'

Fans were quick to gush over the posts, with one writing, 'the best couple in the universe.'

Nicholas Sparks who wrote the novel of the film adaptation where Miley and Liam first met tweeted he is 'so happy' for the newlyweds.

He wrote: 'This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth. #TheLastSong (sic)' And the Malibu hitmaker then quoted the author’s tweet, replying with three red heart emojis as she sent her love to the 52-year-old writer.

According to People's sources, the couple did not initially plan on a Tennessee wedding, but November's fire in Malibu changed those plans.

'They had planned to get married in Malibu over the holidays when all of their families were together. After their Malibu house didn’t make the fire, they have been living at Miley’s Tennessee house,' a source told the publication.

Miley's choice in wearing a Vivienne Westwood gown comes as little surprise to her followers, with the former Disney star having been a fan of the designer for years.

The songstress most recently wore the brand a few weeks ago, rocking a tartan jacket and trousers on December 10.

Speculation first started the pair had tied the knot earlier in the week when her friend Conrad Carr, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the lovebirds preparing to cut a cake together.

In the telling image from Carr, Miley looked resplendent in her gown as she stood before Liam whose hand rested under hers.

They both held a large knife while standing before Miley's casually-dressed mother Trish with giant metallic pink balloons spelling out 'Mr & Mrs' in the background.

Making the occasion a true family affair, Liam's actor brothers Chris and Luke are also seen in the intimate group of loved ones.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were said to have kept their wedding a secret in order to create an 'intimate' atmosphere.

A source told ETOnline: 'Marriage has become such a topic of conversation in their relationship, everyone is always asking them when and now its real, they did it.

'The gathering was small and intimate and rather spontaneous, they did some quick pre-planning before the holiday and decided that they didn’t want a big elaborate wedding.

'They truly wanted to keep it a secret, they just wanted the people most important in their lives present. It was so touching, they decided to do it at their home in Tennessee as they have talked about in the past.'

The couple exchanged nuptials in their home in Franklin, Tennessee - contrary to initial speculation that they were planning to wed in Liam's native Australia.

The home is worth USD $5.8 million (AUD $8.2 million) and is located in Franklin, Tennesse.

Miley purchased the mansion in her hometown of Franklin in August 2017, almost two years after the lovers got back together.

In the lead up to their wedding, the couple took a far more laid-back approach.

The newlyweds enjoyed low-key dates at a Nashville wine bar and bowling alley, and Liam was even spotted browsing a local shopping mall shortly before his nuptials.

And the hunk's bachelor party was also a very low-key affair, with him enjoying a relaxed night in with friends.

'Slab of Guinness and good company... not a bad night,' Liam's friend Dylan captioned a picture of the group on December 16.

The couple have been in an on-again-off-again relationship for years, and first got engaged back in June 2012, with Liam proposing with a 3.5-carat diamond ring.

After meeting in 2009, the couple confirmed they were a couple back in 2010, where they made their red carpet debut as a couple at an Oscars bash.

Three years later, Miley and Liam called off their engagement and went on to be linked to other people before rekindling their relationship in 2016.

Last month the couple lost their Malibu home in the recent California wildfires, leading to Miley and Liam wanting to take the next step in their relationship, according to OK! magazine.

'She and Liam feel like their engagement has gone on forever and they both decided, at the same time, it was time to wed already,' a source claimed.

Earlier this month, Miley revealed that losing the $2.5million Malibu home she shared with Liam only served to bring them closer together.

She revealed on The Howard Stern Show that Liam was her 'survival partner', adding: 'I've never loved him more for this.'

The star explained: 'He was incredible [during the fires]. He got all the animals out in his truck. He put the pigs in crates. And I said "How did you get them out?"

'He said the only thing he could do was get a really powerful hose and spray them in the a**. So he just chased the pigs into the crate, which was genius.'

Miley concluded: 'He got a lot of action for saving the animals. He got a lot of action. We had to make sure that he knew I was very thankful.'