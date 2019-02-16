Miley Cyrus Gets Pranked Again by Husband Liam Hemsworth

(Liam Hemsworth/ Instagram)

Liam Hemsworth was up to his old tricks again as he played a hilarious prank on wife Miley Cyrus.

The couple, who got married on December 23 , 2018, have long played pranks on each other and Liam's latest involved giving the former Hannah Montana star quite a scare.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram account on Friday, Liam, 29, can be seen inviting Miley, 26, to join him on a kart for a drive around a picturesque green area, likely to be near their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

'Jump on in,' Liam told Miley. Sensing her other half is up to something, Miley replied 'Uh-huh' before reluctantly taking a seat beside him.

As the Australian actor began to drive, a large smile spread across his face and Miley seemed to anticipate a prank may be coming.

'Liam Hemsworth,' she said with a hint of warning in her voice.

The film star continued to smile as they drove before emitting a high-pitched scream that made Miley jump and put her face in her hands as Liam laughed.

Liam previously shared a video of himself sneaking up to a car Miley was waiting inside, leading her to jump when he suddenly appeared at the window.

'You f**king c**t, I hate you so much,' Miley said with a bit of a smile. 'Liam! You’re so f**king annoying.'

Liam turned toward the camera and said, 'That was a harsh one.'

Last July, the actor shared a video of himself driving down the road with Miley while the pair bopped along to music.

The Dressmaker star suddenly screamed without warning, startling his then fiancé, who jokingly threatened 'I'm going to beat the sh...'.

The pair had been dating on and off since 2010, when they worked together on the set of the Nicholas Sparks adaptation The Last Song.

They were initially engaged in June 2012, but they called it off in September 2013, before rumors stemmed in January 2016 the engagement was back on.

Miley confirmed they were engaged during an October 2016 appearance on the Ellen show, and they were married on December 23, 2018 at their home.

On a recent appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, Liam revealed that Miley had taken his last name, which came as a surprise to him as he had not asked her to.

'She'll still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus but she took my name which is great. That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn't ask her to take my name but she was like, "no, of course I'm taking your name".'

Liam then jokingly teared up and said: 'That's awesome. Thank you.'