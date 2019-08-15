Miley Cyrus Goes Back to LA With Kaitlynn Carter

And now that they are back home in Los Angeles, it is clear Miley Cyrus and Kaitynn Carter are still thoroughly enjoying each other's company.





Miley, 26, was in the driver's seat of a car and could be seen chatting as Kaitlynn, 30, lounged comfortably in the passenger seat.

The bombshells were spotted this past Friday sharing a kiss while lounging about in bikinis at the Il Sereno hotel in Capri.

One day later, Miley and her husband Liam Hemsworth announced that they had decided to separate after marrying only this past December.

A cheeky Instagram exchange took place on Sunday between Miley, Brody and the latter's The Hills: New Beginnings castmate Brandon Lee.

Brandon commented on an Instagram photo of Brody: 'Let's round out this scandal and post a pic of us making out.'

Brody replied: '@brandonthomaslee watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon'.

Miley then weighed in, writing: '@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer'.

'You don't understand what it's like,' Liam told Daily Mail Australia on Monday of his separation from Miley. 'I don't want to talk about it mate.'

Hours later, he wrote on Instagram that 'Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.'

However, despite the initial pacific tone Liam took about their breakup,TMZ reports that the split has become more acrimonious.

While Miley sources dish that Liam's excessive use of drugs and alcohol contributed to the split, his insiders allege she was unfaithful.

Sources close to Miley, 26, told TMZ the songstress tried 'valiantly' to save the marriage but couldn't accept Liam's 'drinking a lot' and 'using certain drugs'.

Miley's struggles with substance abuse in the past meant it was a 'dealbreaker' for the actress and especially hard for her to move past.

Sources on Liam's side claim this is not correct, according to the site, and say the real issue was Miley's infidelity.

The Hunger Games star's pals say the Wrecking Ball singer is using the drug and alcohol accusations to distract from the real cause of the split.

'This is another attempt by Miley to distract from her infidelity and recent outrageous public behavior' said a Liam insider.

Liam's sources dispute the insistence by Miley's insiders that they were separated for months before she began her fling with Kaitlynn.

Miley and Liam married last December in her native Tennessee after an on-off romance that began when they co-starred in the 2010 movie The Last Song.

They have been through multiple breakups, including two reported brief splits in 2010 and another that lasted from 2013 to 2016.

Brody, the son of Caitlyn Jenner, began dating Kaitlynn in 2013 and married her last summer with a lavish ceremony in Indonesia.

Caitlyn declined to show up to her son's nuptials - a slight that Brody admitted was painful on The Hills: New Beginnings.