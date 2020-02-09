Miley Cyrus Looks Stunning in Black Jumpsuit at Tom Ford Show

But the stars showed up in droves on Friday, when Ford launched his latest collection at Milk Studios in Hollywood, California.

Pop star Miley Cyrus, singer-songwriter Ciara and actress Kate Hudson led the galaxy of stylish stars on display at the high profile event.

Wrecking Ball songstress Miley showed plenty of front in a black jumpsuit with a deep plunging neckline.

The daughter of country crooner Billy Ray Cyrus wore her choppy platinum blonde tresses loose, and put her heavily tattooed arms on display in her sleeveless garment.

​

Miley, 27, was joined by her big brother Trace, 30, and once inside the event met up with her dad's Old Town Road collaborator and fellow Grammy winner Lil Nas X.

Get Up hitmaker Ciara was a study in elegance in a black high-neck, one shoulder dress that boasted a thigh high split which revealed the 34-year-old's gorgeous gams.

Her brunette tresses were in a half-up do which perfectly framed her flawless features.

The artist -whose full name is Ciara Princess Harris- capped off the look with a pair of simple but elegant black heels.

​

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd meanwhile posed up a storm on the red carpet while Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen egged her on.

The Scream Queens actress, 27, was all class in a LBD, while Cohen was dapper in a dark suit.

Also partnering up on the red carpet were Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

​

Demi Moore had a mini reunion with her St. Elmo's Fire co-star Rob Lowe, while the pair's kids also caught up.

Rob brought along his 25-year-old son John Owen Lowe, while Demi had her 31-year-old daughter Rumer in tow for the star studded fashion event.

At one point Rob and Demi even shared a somewhat awkward kiss for the waiting shutterbugs.

English model-actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley rocked a shimmering multi-tonal dress with a deep plunging neckline.

The wife of action hero Jason Statham accessorized with a deep purple purse.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel wore her wavy blonde tresses loose and with a center-part for her red carpet jaunt.

Rodeo hitmaker and recent Grammy winner Lil Nas X flaunted his idiosyncratic style in a hot pink animal print suit worn over a black tuxedo shirt.

Record producer Jimmy Iovine was joined by wife Liberty Ross and stepdaughter Skyla Sanders, whom the actress shares with her film director ex Rupert Sanders.

Meanwhile fashion designer Zac Posen and Hollywood star Matt Bomer both added a hunk factor to the proceedings in dapper suits.