Miley Cyrus' New Album is Super Rock and Roll

The 27-year-old singer has promised fans it will not be "too much longer" until she drops some tracks, and insisted she is "feeling the urgency" about releasing new music.



She said: "I am getting super close, I am feeling the urgency, I am definitely actively on it and ready to go.



"I've got some music that is sounding super rock and roll and I'm just excited to share, but not too much longer."



Miley also confirmed there will be two or three songs with her recent collaborator Mark Ronson on her new record, which will have "Joan Jett vibes" to it.



Speaking on radio show 'Nova's Smallzy's Surgery', she added: "Me and Mark, we have about two/ three songs on my next project together ... kind of like Joan Jett vibes to it, just bringing back rock n roll.



"I currently have my dad's haircut, I'm excited to bring that also."



While Miley looks set to rock out on her new album, she recently admitted the record would be "genre-less".



Speaking last month, she said: "There's psychedelic elements, there's pop elements, there's more hip-hop-leaning records.



"You know, in the same way I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less."



The 'Climb' hitmaker's upcoming seventh studio album is expected to be titled 'She Is Miley Cyrus', and it was originally due for release in 2019.



Miley hasn't dropped a studio album since her sixth record in 2017, 'Younger Now', which featured songs such as the titular track, and 'Malibu'.