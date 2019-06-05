Miley Cyrus to Perform With Camila Cabello on IHeart Radio

Miley Cyrus and Camila Cabello are among the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival performers.

iHeartRadio announced a star-studded lineup for the two-day music festival Tuesday on Twitter.

Alicia Keys, Halsey, Chance the Rapper, Tim McGraw, Cage the Elephant, Def Leppard, French Montana, Heart, H.E.R., Mumford and Sons, Zac Brown Band and other acts will take the stage, along with Cyrus and Cabello.

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place Sept. 20 and 21 in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale June 14, with pre-sale tickets available to CapitalOne cardholders June 11.

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live on iHeartRadio stations and stream live video on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW will also air a Best Of special Sept. 29 and a longer TV special Oct. 2 and 3.

"Year after year, the iHeartRadio Music Festival continues to captivate audiences nationwide," iHeartRadio chief programming officer Tom Poleman said in a statement. "Since its inception in 2011, this festival has become the can't miss music event of the year. We're thrilled to once again bring the world's biggest artists together on one stage for one incredible weekend."



"Each year we strive to live up to our reputation as the most diverse music festival in the world," iHeartRadio president of entertainment enterprises John Sykes added.



"This year we have the best in class from all genres of music performing indoors and out, all weekend long." Cyrus released the EP She is Coming, the first of a three-part album, last week. Cabello released her debut studio album, Camila, in January 2018.