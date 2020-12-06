Miley Cyrus Says She is Sexually Satisfied by Having 'FaceTime sex'

But Miley Cyrus revealed she's been able to keep herself sexually satisfied throughout the pandemic while single by relying on virtual 'FaceTime sex.'

The 28-year-old singer made the admission during a chat earlier this week on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.

Miley was clearly interested in being safe and responsible during the pandemic, particularly as cases have been surging to alarming levels throughout the US and in Southern California.

'I do a lot of FaceTime sex — it’s the safest sex. I’m not getting COVID,' she said.

'I am definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for myself or for other people … it’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It’s f**ked up.'

The pop star–turned–rocker said that the pandemic had been a 'really interesting and challenging [time] for any sort of dating or meeting people.'

Howard also quizzed her during the interview on if she was looking to meet men or women at the moment.

'I love people, I love who I love, I’ve had relationships with all genders and I’m down. Right now I’m kind of in the mood for some D, but I’m down for whatever, honestly,' said the singer, who previously came out as pansexual, meaning she can be attracted to men, women and people who identify as a different gender.

Other portions of the interview focused on some of Miley's musical heroes, including the avant-garde singer Yoko Ono.

She recounted how Yoko's son Sean Lennon had delivered a handwritten note from his mother shortly after Miley's Malibu house burned down in November 2018.

The note was tattooed on her shoulder and simply reads, 'I'm proud of you — Yoko.'

Miley's currently in the midst of a more rock-oriented musical phase, in which she's paying tribute to female rock pioneers like Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks.

In addition to releasing her new album Plastic Hearts, she's shared a series of rocking covers in recent months, including an acclaimed version of Blondie's Heart Of Glass that was performed for the virtual iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Her most recent cover, released earlier this month, was Wham!'s holiday classic Last Christmas, which she performed for Amazon Music.

Miley's most recent relationship was with the Australian singer Cody Simpson.

The two, who have been friends for years, began dating in October 2019, but they separated in August of this year, just before she released her breakup single Midnight Sky.

Prior to dating Cody, Miley had been married to her former on–off boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.

The future couple met on the set of their romance The Last Song in 2009, and they dated on and off until getting engaged in May 2012.

The engagement was called off in September of the following year, but they got together again in March 2016.

The two married in December 2018 at their home in Nashville, Tennessee, but they separated in August 2019 and finalized their divorce in January.