Miley Cyrus Shares Shocking Long-time Kiss With Cody Simpson

Two weeks after the demise of her romance with Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus, 26, seems to have moved on to her long-time pal Cody Simpson, 22.

Miley and Cody were snapped smooching during a cozy lunch date at health food restaurant Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Another patron at the restaurant had their phone out at the right moment to spot Miley leaning down to plant brief but sensual kisses on Simpson's lips.

In the brief video, Miley is seen bending down with her eyes closed and kissing Cody, who was seated in a chair.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were recently caught kissing on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/NoDZqhM2N6 — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) October 4, 2019

It's shot from an angle where the Malibu singer's face is clearly visible with her blonde hair up in a messy ponytail.

Cody's back was to the camera but a different angle saw the eco-conscious musician's face clear as day.

Miley was dressed in a simple white thank top and black pants, while her companion wore a black beanie and a long sleeve tie-dye shirt.

A girl seated at the next table seemed totally unaware of the romantic moment happening right beside her.

An E! News insider also claimed to have seen the pair briefly locking lips during a 'real quick' trip to a grocery store that same day.

Another video which was shared to social media showed to potential lovebirds chatting during lunch.

The fan wrote in the caption of the video: 'Miley on a date with the one and only Cody Simpson.'

For their earlier outing Miley and the ex-boyfriend of Gigi Hadid bought sushi and a beverage and then 'noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there.'

The two of them have apparently been glimpsed out and about together getting refreshments like coffee multiple times recently.

Cody's friendship with Miley has seen her through multiple romantic ups and downs, including her brief relationship with Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Miley had a dalliance with Arnold Schwarzenegger's son in 2014 during one of the gaps in her on-off romance with Liam.

The following year, Miley and Cody's then-girlfriend Gigi were both pictured attending his star-studded 18th birthday bash.





'Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff - trying to escape your childhood,' Cody said that year.

Cody, who hails from Queensland, told GQ Australia: 'She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.'

Miley announced her split from Liam on August 10, a day after she and Kaitlynn were first glimpsed kissing on holiday in Capri.

Kaitlynn, who had an Indonesian wedding with Brody Jenner last summer, had already publicly separated from her man by that point.

Miley only married Liam last December, and in the slipstream of the breakup there were rumors that she cheated on him.

The conjecture grew so strong that Miley fired up her Twitter in August to staunchly deny that infidelity caused her latest split from Liam.

'I f***ed up and cheated in relationships when I was young,' she confessed, insisting that 'I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.'