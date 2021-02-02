Miley Cyrus Wants to Sing at Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Wedding

The ‘Midnight Sky’ hitmaker has promised to be on her “best behavior” if she lands the gig as the wedding singer for her musical pals Gwen and Blake, who got engaged in late October after five years together.



Miley began speaking to Gwen on Twitter after the ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer responded to a video Miley posted and called the musician “talented”.



The 28-year-old star then wrote: “When my hero’s tweet me I get horny. (sic)”



Before she later added in a separate tweet: “ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other! (sic)”



Gwen, 51, and Blake, 44, have been planning their wedding ever since they announced their engagement, and it was recently reported the couple were keen to involve Gwen’s sons - Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, whom she has with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – in the ceremony.



A source said: "Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married. They can't wait to stand by their sides.



"[Blake] never wanted to overstep and made sure everyone was comfortable with his role in her sons' lives.”

Blake also made sure to include the trio in his proposal plans.



He recently said: "The only thing I had planned was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there [and our siblings].



"I didn't want to take her away or do something private away from the kids. I felt like it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment, so that's what I did."



He also sought their permission to pop the question, as well as Gwen's dad Dennis.