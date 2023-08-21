Miley Cyrus was maid of honor at her mom's wedding

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 21st, 2023 - 10:19 GMT
Tish was married to Miley's father, Billy Ray (AFP)
ALBAWABA - Miley Cyrus is a maid of honor at her mom, Tish Cyrus' wedding. 

Tisch Cyrus is a married woman again, as the mother of Miley Cyrus just tied the knot with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.

Purcell and Cyrus got engaged a few months ago and said their I do's in an intimate ceremony in Malibu on Saturday, and serving as the maid of honor were Miley, 30, and her sister Brandi Cyrus, 36.

The Cyrus Wedding

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker got emotional as she watched her mom get married to the actor and exchange their vows

The bride wore a strapless lace bridal gown while the groom donned a white classic white shirt and black pants.

Tish was married to Miley's father, Billy Ray, the pair tied the knot in 1993 before calling it quits on April 6, 2022

Tish was not the only one who moved on, as Billy Ray recently popped the question to his girlfriend Firerose. 

No official pictures by the Cyrus family have been shared yet.

