Miley Cyrus Wishes Husband Liam Hemsworth a Happy Anniversary

The 26-year-old singer and actress voiced her love for Hemsworth in a tweet Tuesday on their 10-year anniversary as a couple.







"Happy 10 year anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009!" she said of the rumors.



"Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. You're truly."



Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set ofThe Last Song in 2009. Cyrus shared photos from the romantic drama and reflected in the caption.



"Started diggin you in 2009 @LiamHemsworth [Expletive] got deep," she wrote, adding a diamond ring emoji.



"Happy anniversary." Cyrus and Hemsworth initially got engaged in 2012 but split the next year. The couple reconciled in 2016 and married at their home in Franklin, Tenn., in December.



Cyrus had nothing but praise for Hemsworth in an Instagram post on the actor's 29th birthday in January. "Put simply... I love YOU. Unconditionally. In our time together you have displayed what it really means to love thru all circumstances. I respect you and you respect me. If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn't be building more walls but bridges," Cyrus wrote.



"I'm proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute together in the future," she said. "Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life."



Cyrus last released the EP She is Coming in May.



She will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September, along with Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys and Halsey.