Miley makes rare appearance with boyfriend Maxx

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 12th, 2023 - 10:47 GMT
Cyrus released her Endless Summer Vacation album

ALBAWABA - On Thursday night, Miley Cyrus made a rare public appearance with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

The Flowers hitmaker, Miley Cyrus, arrived with the Lilly rock band drummer boyfriend Maxx Morando at at the Versace fall/winter fashion show.

Cyrus walked the red carpet alongside Morando holding hands at the Versace fall/winter fashion show in West Hollywood, the singer wowed a one-shoulder purple and black ombre dress, with two high slits showing of the legs and rocked black strappy heels.

While Cyrus showed of her toned legs, her boyfriend, Morando wore a blazer with a gold safety pin brooch, and wore a white tank top underneath.

Morando paired the look with matching pants and sunglasses.

This comes after Cyrus released her Endless Summer Vacation album, where Morando produced and co-produced two of the singles of the new 13-track album. 

Cyrus and Morando sparked dating rumors in December 2021 and in April of 2022 they went public with their romance as they were pictures sharing a passionate kiss. 

 

