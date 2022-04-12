Miley's Parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray File For Divorce After 28 Years of Marriage

Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus are ending their marriage.

The couple have split after nearly 30 years of marriage, and it is reported that the mother of miley cyrus filed the documents in Tennessee last week.

The filing states that the couple haven’t lived together for more than 2 years and cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, Tish also requested “an “equitable division and distribution of all marital assets,” and asked that she be granted her separate property.

The pair are the parents of five adult children: sons Trace, 33, Braison 27 Brandi 34, Miley 29 and Noah 22.

This marks the third time the couple has filed for divorce, with the first being in 2010 when Billy Ray filed.

Cyrus subsequently filed in 2013, but the divorce was called off.