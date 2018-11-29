Model Crystal Hefner Did Not Have SEX With Playboy Publisher Hugh Hefner in His 'Declining Years'

The widow of the Playboy magazine founder insists her spouse wasn't worried about getting physical in the time leading up to his passing (Source: Kathy Hutchins - Shutterstock)

Crystal Hefner says sex wasn't "all that important" to her late husband Hugh Hefner.

The widow of the Playboy magazine founder insists her spouse - who passed away in September 2017 - wasn't worried about getting physical in the time leading up to his passing and the pair would instead relax with "movie nights and backgammon".

Asked if the pair regularly got intimate between the sheets, she told Access Live: "You know, in that point in time in his life that wasn't, you know, all that important to him."

Meanwhile, Crystal previously admitted she misses the media mogul "every day".

She said: "I miss him every day. He taught me a lot. He taught me love. He taught me kindness. He was so kind to everybody, so welcoming to everybody into his home, it didn't matter who you were."

And Crystal insists she never felt the need to be "dolled up" in lots of make-up because that is something she did just to be part of the Playboy image.

She added: "I've never been the heel and dress and full make-up, I've never been that kind of person. Maybe I felt like I had to be in the role I was in, being Playmate or being a part of Playboy, that I had to be dolled up. I think now I am more myself, which is the more down-to-earth, minimal makeup, that is where I feel the most comfortable."

Crystal was thought to be a "pillar of strength" in Hefner's final years, and stayed by his side through his "declining years".

A source said previously: "Crystal surprised the hell out of a lot of people when she stood by Hef's side in his declining years as he got older and became more frail. They actually called Crystal a pillar of strength."