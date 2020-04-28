Model Imaan Hammam Documents Herself as She Cooks Iftar

Hammam, whose mother is Moroccan and whose father is Egyptian, took to her Instagram Live on Sunday to document herself cooking iftar in detail.

She was joined by Feingold, her neighbor in New York, who was born to Moroccan and German parents.

The duo filmed a step-by-step tutorial showing how to cook traditional Moroccan harira, which is a tomato-based soup often eaten during Ramadan, to a mood-boosting soundtrack playing in the background– which included “Zaama Zaama” by Algerian artist Takfarinas and “Hay Hay Hay” by Moroccan singer Najat Aatabou.

When asked how her Ramadan was going, she replied: “It’s day three and it’s not really that hard. I feel like I only miss drinking water.”

Notably, in addition to showcasing their cooking prowess, the models also put their polyglot skills on display, speaking phrases in Arabic, German and Dutch throughout the Live.

Tuning into the Live was Hammam’s father as well as fellow model Irina Shayk who wrote “Sis I’m watching you."

The Live came to an end after the models decided to cut it short so they could make a quick run to the supermarket as they needed to purchase mint to make Moroccan mint tea for after iftar.

However, we can certainly expect more cooking tutorials in the near future, as Hammam revealed to her followers that she will “try to do more of this” before ending the Live.