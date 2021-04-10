Model Nour Arida Launches Her New Kidswear Line

US-Lebanese model Nour Arida has just made her first foray into fashion design with the launch of her new kidswear line, Generation Peace.

The clothing line is made for girls and boys between the ages of six months to 12-years-old.

Arida, who is a mother of a five-year-old girl named Ayla, announced the exciting news this weekend via Instagram.

“I genuinely hope this brand will meet your expectations,” she told her nine million Instagram followers. “We’ve been working for so long on every detail, every design and every idea for every single aspect to meet international standards,” she added.

For the new children’s brand, Arida tapped her friend and designer Rebecca Zaatar to help her launch the label.

“So many of you have told me that they like my relationship with my daughter Ayla, and my way of dealing with her – this is what inspired me to enter the ‘kids world’ in general,” Arida explained of what prompted her to launch a children’s wear brand.

The debut collection features graphic tops for boys and girls, frilly dresses, onesies for babies and toddlers, cozy sets and swimsuits.

There are also hair accessories for girls, such as printed headbands, silk bandanas and scrunchies made out of left-over fabric from the garments.

Meanwhile, each purchase comes inside a sustainable, eco-friendly package that doubles as a coloring book for little ones.

Designs range from $7 to $148, and can be purchased online.

Each piece from the new range boasts a message of equality, tolerance and peace that is addressed to kids and to their parents.

Though this is Arida’s first official foray into the world of design, the Paris-based model and social media influencer has years of fashion experience under her belt.

Before becoming a highly-successful fashion blogger, Arida worked as a buyer and brand manager for a number of prestigious fashion labels, including Rag & Bone, Zimmermann, Theory, Vince, J-Brand and Frame Denim, among others.

Additionally, she has lent her face to several campaigns for renowned international brands such as French fine jewelry company Boucheron, for whom she is a brand ambassador and spokesperson.