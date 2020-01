Model Roz at the Center of a Controversy as She Dances to Tyga's 'Ayy Macarena'

A video was shared on Instagram account of the Saudi fashionista Model Roz dancing to Tyga's Ayy Macaerna, becoming quickly the talk of the town.

The model wore tight purple pants, and matched it with a short crop top jacket showing her stomach, and accessorized with a light pink fanny pack, as she mastered the dance moves of the song.

But fans and followers were not too happy about the video as she received a lot of criticism because of her 'inappropriate' outfit and dance moves.

Model Roz whose real name is Rozana is originally Saudi Arabian and she is knows as Barbie of the Gulf or the Arab Paris Hilton.