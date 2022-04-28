Model Roz Curses The Years she Spent With Her Husband

Saudi Model Roz took to social media to share a video in repsonse to a post share by her Saudi ex-husband Mohammad Al Mahmoud.

Mohammad have shared a post threatening to share video documenting her and her lover's attempts to track and stalk him.

Al Mahmoud published a clip posted on his snapchat account, he wrote: “Good morning, my friends! In the videos I received from lawyers related to the case, I caused distance! How is the disease in which she and her lover are in, I have no objection to show her!"

I have received video from lawyers concerning the restraining order case, the videos i have received proved that they are following me everywhere, she and the new love of her life are sick!, here is the proof, I don't mind sharing'

Model Roz was angered by her ex-husbands continuous attempts to stir up controversy and fabricate lies about their relationship.

Roz was quick to respond, and shared a video in which she claims against him and describes the years she lived with him as the ugliest years of her life, and she said with affection and oppression: "Enough lie, and God I am silent out of respect. For the companionship between us, may God curse the companionship, and God curse the hour in which I saw you, in which I married you, and the years in which I wasted my life with you.”

she said: “I lived 9 years of grievance, and two years after separation from the curse years of my life, because you are still in my life.''

And she confirmed that everyone who saw him and met him knew that he was a bad person and inside him was “black”, as she said : “Everyone knows who you are, you are an insect, and everyone who knows you tells me This person is uncomfortable, because there is black inside you, and I have endured you for years, and I knew that you were black inside."