Model Shanina Shaik Spotted at the Dubai Mall Over the Weekend

Model Shanina Shaik enjoyed a spot of shopping at The Dubai Mall over the weekend and was also seen at the city’s swanky Mandarin Oriental hotel.





The Victoria’s Secret beauty, whose father is Saudi-Pakistani and mother is Lithuanian-Australian, took to Instagram to share snapshots from her trip to the shopping destination and showed off one photo taken in a changing room — with a rail full of items ready to be tried on.

“Retail therapy,” she captioned the shot.

She took to the social media platform a while later with another cheeky post — a sun-lit close up which she captioned, “Only six hours of shopping.”

After being spotted at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental hotel on Saturday afternoon, the model enjoyed a night out on the town wearing a striking ensemble, complete with a long-sleeved beige top — complete with a daring peekaboo cutout — and fitted black trousers worn with a gold-buckled belt.

It’s not clear whether Shaik was in town for business or simply to enjoy the best of what The Dubai Mall has to offer, but a spot of retail therapy could be exactly what the runway model needs after a difficult year.

Shaik made headlines earlier this summer after she filed for divorce just over a year after she married her longtime beau Greg “DJ Ruckus” Andrews.

Shaik filed the paperwork in the Los Angeles County Court in July, citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

News of the split first surfaced in June, with the pair releasing a statement saying they wish to “move forward with much mutual respect and love for each other and ask to please respect their privacy during this time (sic).”

According to TMZ, 28-year-old Melbourne native Shaik asked for spousal support from Andrews.

News of their split came as a shock to fans as, earlier this year, Shaik spoke to British model Rosie Huntington-Whitely about starting a family.

“Personally, I’m thinking about a family and when to settle down and have all that as well,” she told the website Rose Inc.

“But there are so many things on my dream board that I need to tick off and want to do, and hopefully I’ll do some more movies as well. If I can do all of that, I’ll be very happy,” she added.

The model married Andrews on musician Lenny Kravitz’s private island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas in May 2018.