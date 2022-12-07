  1. Home
Mohamed Ramadan dances with flight attendant

Published December 7th, 2022
Mohamed Ramadan causes controversy on social media.
Once again, Mohamed Ramadan causes controversy on social media.

ALBAWABA - Once again, Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan stirred up controversy on social media for a video clip he posted, which displayed the actor and singer dancing with a flight attendant while airborne.

Ramadan took to his Instagram account to document his journey flying back to Cairo following a killer performance in Saudi Arabia.

He posted a clip on his social media page, where he appeared dancing with and hugging the flight attendant  after performing a concert a few days ago in Saudi Arabia.

 

Ramadan and the flight attendant danced to the singer's famous hit song 'Al Sultan'. He captioned it: ''Back Home.''

Ramadan appeared in a previous video from inside his private jet, dancing with flight attendants, while on his way to El Gouna Film Festival, which took place in Egypt's Red Sea.

