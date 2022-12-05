Moe Ramadan gets creepy on stage, is he ok?

Earlier, a video surfaced online where controversial Egyptian singer Mohammed Ramadan can be seen wearing a skull and terrifying the audience while performing on stage.

In detail, singer Mohammed Ramadan lit up the stage as he performed in Saudi Arabia at the MDL BEAST festival 2022 in Riyadh on Saturday, and the singer caused great controversy as he wore a golden skull ask, and open his shirt showing off his body in front of thousands of attendees

Ramadan accessorized in a black hat with gold decorations, and many of his fans linked his look to something the great king of pop Michael Jackson.