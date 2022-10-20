Moe Ramadan's Toothpaste and Soap are Made of Gold

Earlier this week, Mohammed Ramadan took to his Instagram to share with his followers the most expensive soap in the world.

The soap that Mohammed Ramadan used was a 24 carat gold soap, and Ramadan revealed that it was a gift so he could use to wash his face with it, the singer also revealed that he was worried to use a loofah so he wouldn't ruin the bar of soap.

Mohammed Ramadan and His Gold Toothpaste

And the Egyptian artist also previously shared with his followers the toothpaste he uses which is also made of 24 carat gold.

He wrote on his Instagram: ''Good 'gold' morning, my toothpaste is 24 carat''

محمد رمضان يستعمل فرشاة أسنان

ومعجون مصنوعين من الذهب

الخالص 24قيراط 😐 pic.twitter.com/g9R0hnzKEG — مغرد الوطن (@iraqjop) February 26, 2022

On another story, Mohammed Ramadan was in Lebanon earlier this week as he attended the Murex d'Or at its 2022 edition, and the star was honored with 'Most Popular Arab Star Award''

By Alexandra Abumuhor