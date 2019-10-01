Mohamed Henedy Explains his Picture with an Israeli Presenter on El Gouna Red Carpet

A photo of Egyptian comedy actor Mohamed Henedy accompanied by a Palestinian presenter holding Israeli citizenship during El Gouna Film Festival has sparked controversy on social media.





Henedy fans have republished the picture and blamed him for it.

One follower said "Israeli program host Shadi Blan at the El Gouna Film Festival days ago. Why Henedy? I swear I love you."

However, Mohamed Henedy explained the circumstances behind the picture. He said, "I did not even know who he was originally .. I took pictures with thousands of people there," adding that he cannot ask everyone who wishes to take a picture with him to take out their IDs during an Egyptian festival in Egypt.