Mohamed Mounir and Myriam Fares collaboration coming soon

ALBAWABA - "North Coast" by Myriam Fares and Mohamed Mounir is coming soon.

Earlier, it has been revealed that singers Myriam Fares and Mohamed Mounir are working on a collaboration together.

Both artists announced the news on their Instagram page, Fares attached a teaser video and wrote: "The awaited collaboration, North Coast, Tomorrow at 5:00 PM, Cairo time on all platforms." Mounir shared the same video on his Instagram.

In the clip, the queen of the stage, Myriam Fares had her thick curly hair down her shoulders as she appeared sitting next to Mohamed Mounir, and the pair sat on the beach staring at the ocean with waves moving in front of them watching the sunset.

Mohamed Mounir is an Egyptian singer born in 1954, his musical career started more than four decades ago, Mounir is known for mixing multiple genres in his music, including classical Egyptian music, Nubian music, blues, jazz, and reggae.

His most famous song is titled So Ya So, which was released in 2001 and has over 13 million views on Youtube, other famous songs for Mounir include Ana Rayea, Ally Baey Men Sohaby and Zawaa.

While Myriam Fares is a 40-year-old Lebanese singer, who began her career in 2003 and released her debut single "Ana Wel Shoq". Following the success of that single, she released her self-titled debut studio album, Myriam. In 2022, Myriam collaborated with Maluma and Nicki Minaj for the Qatar World Cup 2022 Anthem titled Tukoh Taka.