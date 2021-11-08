Mohamed Ramadan Faces Fierce Campaign to Prevent His Upcoming Concert in Morocco

Moroccans have demanded suspending Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan's concert in Morocco, similar to what happened with Saad Lamjarred in Egypt.

The Moroccan audience has launched an extensive campaign on social media, demanding to ban artist Mohamed Ramadan from hosting the concert scheduled for next month, in response to the campaign launched by Egyptians last year to prevent Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred's concert in Egypt created by Cairo Show administration.

Moroccan commentators also recalled what happened to Lamjarred when he was a guest on "Sahranin" talk show presented by artist Amir Karara, as the episode was banned from showing on the pretext that it aims to polish Saad's image and give him the opportunity to repudiate the rape crimes.

The hashtag launched by tweeters carried the title (#WeDoNotWantMohamedRamadanInMorocco) immediately after Ramadan announced his new concert in Marrakesh in December, adding that his first concert witnessed the attendance of 450 thousand pax.

Moroccans also demanded to prevent organizing any concert for Ramadan, denouncing the insults of Moroccan stars in Egypt, specifically what happened in ignoring the value of the two stars Red One and Noaman Belayashi at the opening ceremony of El Gouna Film Festival.



