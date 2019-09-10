Amir Teima Responds to Video of Mohamed Salah's Daughter 'Makka' Singing and Playing Keyboard

Makka Mohamed Salah became a star like her father.





After appearing on the stadium playing soccer, the international football player Mohamed Salah published a video of his beloved Makka singing and playing the keyboard, captioning the moment with two heart emojis.

Makka seemed confident and harmonious in this video, despite her young age and stardom derived from her father, the great international footballer.

Makka's cuteness did nothing but force Egyptian actor Amir Teima to tweet about her, teasing her father saying: "You go girl! Let her grow up so we can discover her talent".