Mohammad Al Sharnouby insults muslims

Egyptian actor Mohammad Al Sharnouby recently caused controversy as he made an offensive comment regarding muslims and 'the mosque prayers'

In details, Mohammad Al Sharnouby has recently described the mosque prayers as the sound of 'terror'

And Egyptian artist Fidra Al-Masri 'Farah' shared a behind the scene clip from the series 'Ejar Qadeem' (Old Rent) where Mohammad appeared imitating the different ways to raise the call to prayer in Turkey and the various change in the voices of the Sheikh, describing the matter as each mosque responds to the other mosque in its different way.

He pointed out that the place is chosen based on who starts the call to prayer early, as he described the matter as a moment of Terror.

Al Sharnouby re-shared the video on his socials writing: 'I was explaining how mosque prayers sound like in 'Sultan' mosque in Istanbul.