Mohammad Ramadan Gets Cancelled Again!

A Mohammad Ramadan concert gets cancelled in yet another Arab country.

In details, Mohammad Ramadan's concerts have been cancelled in Alexandria, Syria, Qatar and now, a concert have been cancelled in Erbil, Iraq which was supposed to take place in 27th of October.

Recently, a social media campaign started in request to cancel Mohammad Ramadan, it was launched by Kurdish activists.

And the independent representative in the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region, Ali Hama Saleh, announced, via Facebook, “obtaining approval to cancel Muhammad Ramadan’s concert scheduled to be held in Erbil at the end of this month, in order to protect higher values. To our community, we worked to prevent the Mohammad Ramadan's concert, and indeed, we were responded to by the concerned authorities.”

He continued, "Our objection to holding the concert is not a fight against freedom, but rather to protect a group of societal lines. There are activities that greatly harm values ​​and principles and should not become ordinary matters as they lead to the demolition of society."

The organizer of Mohammad's concert in Erbil, Iraq, had announced the sudden cancellation of the concert.

Ammar Selo, the organizer of Muhammad Ramadan's concert in Iraq previously confirmed that the ceremony was scheduled to take place on October 27 in the city of Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.

Selo stated: "We do not know who is behind these systematic campaigns against the Egyptian legend, Mohammad Ramadan, whether through social media or otherwise, which made us wonder who is behind these campaigns?"