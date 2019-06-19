Mohammad Ramadan's 'Baba' Sets a New Record

The official 'Rotana' channel on YouTube launched the latest song for Mohammed Ramadan titled "Baba".





As usual, Mohammad Ramadan's new song broke records in less than 24 hours of its release and reached over one million views.

The 'Zilzal' actor seems to be inspired by the series 'Game of Thrones' in the new video, as he appears at the beginning of the video walking between human-sized statues of a tribe and he lays his eyes on a statue that looks exactly like him calling him "Baba", which leads to giving life to it.

The atmosphere quickly changes later to a more modern one in which Ramadan did not forget to show his luxurious car and dance over it.

In the song "Baba", Mohammed Ramadan collaborated with director Ahmed Abdel Wahed, its lyrics are by Khaled Badran, and it is the third consecutive collaboration for Ramadan with composer and arranger Rami Al Masri after the "El Laho El Khafi" (Hidden Entertainment) and "Virus".

It is worth mentioning that Ramadan recently launched the song "El Laho El Khafi" (Hidden Entertainment) alongside Vandam in an advertisement for a telecommunication company during the month of Ramadan 2019.

The actor also participated in the Ramadan series marathon with the series "Earthquake" (Zilzal) alongside Hala Shiha, Nisreen Amin, Hanadi Muhanna and Majed Masri. The series was written by Abdul Rahim Kamal and Ibrahim Fakhr, and it was produced by Tamer Morsi's "Synergy".