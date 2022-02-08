Mohammed Assaf And His Newborn

The Palestinian star Mohammed Assaf who always made sure to separate his personal life from the media and surprised everyone by marring Reem Odeh by doing a small and simple wedding in Dubai 2020, shared his happiness on social media for or having his first baby born "Rayan."

"Thank you, god, very much for giving us Rayan,"he said.

The stars and fans shared their happiness with him, especially for choosing the name 'Rayan" after what happened with the Moroccan child Rayan who left the world after falling in a well for 5 days.



On the artistic side, he surprised the audience by singing in the Egyptian and Saidi dialect, Mohammed launched his latest musical work "I am the lover" with a platinum records company and reached more than one million views on YouTube in a few days.



