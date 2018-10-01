Mohammed Ramadan Celebrates the Birthday of His Son and Daughter

Ramadan posted a picture to his Instagram account in which he is carrying his son Ali and his wife stands next to him (Source: mohamedramadanws - Instagram)

Written by Zaid Bawab

Actor Mohammed Ramadan wrote a message to his daughter Hanin and his son Ali for their birthday.

Ramadan posted a picture to his Instagram account in which he is carrying his son Ali and his wife stands next to him. The actor captioned the picture with a greeting for his son whose birthday is on the 30th of September, and he also congratulated his older daughter Hanin that celebrates her birthday on the 25th of the same month, asking god to keep his children for him.

In another story, Ramadan has a movie in theatres titled "Al Diesel" alongside actors Yasmine Sabri, Hana Shiha, Fathi Abd El Wahab and Tamer Hagras, and the film is produced by Ahmed Al Sobki.