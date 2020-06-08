Mohammed Ramadan Gracefully Responds to a Negative Comment

He’s proved his success on several fronts, including acting and singing.

As a celebrity that is loved and followed by millions, it is expected that not every message that Ramadan receives is positive; the superstar receives a lot of envy and hate as well.

​

One of the haters shared a picture of Ramadan with his gorgeous son and wrote the most disgustingly racist comment about them both, but unfortunately for this person, the comment was spotted by Ramadan.

Ramadan gracefully shut down the racist bully and said that he’s proud of his color and his son’s color and that he’s happy that his children will be brought up to be against racism and discrimination.