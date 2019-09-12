The Moment Asan N'Jie Threatened to KNIFE Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards!

This is the shocking moment Emmerdale star Asan N'Jie threatened to 'knife' Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night.





In footage from the incident, the actor is heard screaming he's going to 'f*****g kill' Hollyoaks star Jamie, 44, before being escorted out of the event at London's Hilton Park Lane Hotel.

Asan has since been sacked from his role as Ellis Chapman on Emmerdale and it has been claimed the fight was sparked by a financial dispute between Jamie and one of his co-stars.

During the astonishing clash, Asan shouts: 'Do you think you are a f*****g big man? I’m going to f*****g kill you. I’m going to f*****g knife you,' before attempting to take a swipe at Jamie.

After the Emmerdale actor threw the punch, I'm A Celebrity star Malique Thompson-Dwyer ran into the room to intervene and bundled Jamie out, as seen in the video footage originally obtained by The Mirror.

According to reports, the pair were pulled apart by security twice, with Asan eventually being escorted off the premises by staff at around 11 pm.

Asan left with co-star Jay Kontzle and another woman while Jamie stayed at the hotel until 2am drinking with Love Island star Amber Gill and Malique.

It has since been confirmed that Asan has been sacked from Emmerdale for his part in the row, with an ITV spokesperson announcing his contract was terminated with immediate effect.

In a statement, show bosses said: 'Emmerdale suspended Asan N'Jie yesterday pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday night.

'ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence Asan's contract has been terminated with immediate effect.'

The 'devastated' actor issued a public apology to Jamie as well as 'the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organizers of the TV Choice Awards'.