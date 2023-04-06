  1. Home
Momoa's Minecraft Movie release date confirmed

Published April 6th, 2023 - 08:56 GMT
Minecraft movie has spent nearly a decade in development

ALBAWABA - The live-action movie for Minecraft starring Jason Momoa gets a release date. 

The upcoming live-action movie starring Jason Momoa finally has a release date set by Warner Bros. and according to the production company, the movie will be released on April 4, 2025.

Warner Bros. also revealed a release date for another Momoa project, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set for release on December 20. 

The live-action Minecraft movie has spent nearly a decade in development and is being directed by Jared Hess. 

The highly anticipated movie is based on the Minecraft video game, created by Swedish game designer Markus Persson in 2011. 

 

Tags:Warner Bros.Jason Momoa

