Momoa's Minecraft Movie release date confirmed

ALBAWABA - The live-action movie for Minecraft starring Jason Momoa gets a release date.

The upcoming live-action movie starring Jason Momoa finally has a release date set by Warner Bros. and according to the production company, the movie will be released on April 4, 2025.

Warner Bros. also revealed a release date for another Momoa project, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set for release on December 20.

The live-action ‘MINECRAFT’ movie, starring Jason Momoa, will release on April 4, 2025 in theaters.



See what other movies just got release dates: https://t.co/a8JRoNqOAj pic.twitter.com/jytNn4JLTJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 5, 2023

The live-action Minecraft movie has spent nearly a decade in development and is being directed by Jared Hess.

The highly anticipated movie is based on the Minecraft video game, created by Swedish game designer Markus Persson in 2011.