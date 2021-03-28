Mona Zaki Leads the Stars in 'Pharaohs' Golden Parade' to Transfer 22 Royal Mummies (Video)

Egyptian actress Mona Zaki has undergone the necessary training to lead the stars in Pharaohs' Golden Parade to transfer 22 royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum located in downtown to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, which will be held on the 3rd of next April.

Zaki performed preparatory rehearsals for this celebration from 1 am until 4 am last Friday, during which funeral music was played and downtown residents were able to witness the rehearsals from baconies.

A large number of Egyptian artists will participate in the parade, including Youssra, Hend Sabry, Ahmed Helmy, Hussein Fahmy, Karim Abdel Aziz and Asir Yassin, and others.

The mummies are going to be carried in boxes on carts designed in a Pharaonic style, and next to them are people wearing Pharaonic costumes.

The parade will kick off once an artillery fires 21 shots in the air in order for the procession to move along the Nile River.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities had announced the preparation and restoration of royal mummies using the latest modern scientific methods.

The mummies are placed inside nitrogen capsules, as well as cushions made of natural materials that do not react to the mummified materials, as restorers placed pillars in the weak places of each mummy.