Monica Bellucci Visits Tunisia For 'The Man Who Sold His Skin'

Published August 1st, 2019 - 11:11 GMT
Monica Bellucci
The movie portrays the story of a Syrian refugee in Beirut
International star Monica Bellucci traveled to Tunisia to shoot scenes from her new film

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor 

International star Monica Bellucci traveled to Tunisia to shoot scenes from her new film "The Man Who Sold His Skin" with Tunisian director Kawthar Ben Haniya.


The movie portrays the story of a Syrian refugee in Beirut named Sami, who lives a difficult life in the refugee camps.

Yet, the protagonist meets an American artist who helps him enter the spotlight, forcing him to travel to a new world, while his heart remains attached to the camps where he left his girlfriend 

Young Tunisian actor Nidal Saadi accompanied Bellucci on a tour at Sidi Bou Said touristic area. However, his participation in the project, which will bring together several Syrian stars, has not been confirmed.

