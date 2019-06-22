Monsta X Unveils 'Who Do U Love?' Music Video

South Korean boy band Monsta X has released a music video with American rapper French Montana.

The K-pop group shared a moody video for "Who Do U Love?", its new English-language single, Friday.



The video shows Monsta X members Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. sing and dance in an empty theater as they question a love interest's loyalties.

"Who do you love? / Is it him or me? / 'Cause I can't take the pressure anymore," the group sings.

Monsta X released the song as a single last week. The group promoted the video in a tweet Friday.

"#MONSTAX NEW SINGLE 'WHO DO U LOVE?' MV (Feat. #FRENCHMONTANA)," the post reads.

"Who Do U Love?" is Monsta X's first single since signing with U.S. record label Epic Records in May. The group released its third studio album, Take.2 We are Here, in February.



