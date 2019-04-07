Monteath at The Fridge

If you take Kings of Leon and sprinkle their sound with elements of John Mayer, you get Monteath.

This homegrown band embodies Dubai's multicultural spirit with musicians from India, the Philippines, Portugal, Germany and Chile who bring their own tinge to the band's signature eclectic sound. Catch Monteath release their melodic, groove-based debut album 'Moonlight' at the last Concert Series session of the month.



Supporting Monteath is Rony Sarkis, a Dubai-based singer-songwriter and harmonica player. His musical inclinations are wide and varied, traversing acoustic, indie, pop and blues genres.



The two acts are performing at The Fridge, an intimate performance space located in Alserkal Avenue. This warehouse-turned-concert venue attracts artists from diverse genres and backgrounds to share unique music with local audiences.

Date 29 April 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue The Fridge, Warehouse 5, Alserkal Avenue Telephone +971 4 347 7793 Ticket price Standard: AED50

Under 21: AED30

Under 13: Free Admission 8-9:30pm Website https://www.thefridgedubai.com/

