More stars donate amid earthquake tragedy

ALBAWABA - The death toll for Turkey and Syria earthquakes is still on the rise, reaching 16k victims.

And celebrities around the world are trying their best to help with donations, food aid, and clothes, and raising awareness for others to help with donations.

Syrian, international, and Turkish celebrities are standing hand in hand donating thousands of dollars to help those in need.

The latest donations came from Turkish actor Can Yaman, who donated 350,000 Turkish liras, which rounds up to $18,583, Turkish actors Aras Bulut İynemli and Melis Sezen donated 200,000 Turkish liras each, that is more than $10k.

In a video, actor Kerem Bürsin opened up about the tragedy, he said: "We can use all the help we can get. Below this video, you can find a link where you can donate so we can get the necessary needs to provide the necessary means. Thank you to all the nations and everyone who has already helped out, but as I said, we still can use all the help we can get, any donations, anything will help. So please spread the word."

The aid campaign for Turkey and Syria has become a global one, and international stars are raising awareness and donating money.

Palestinian/American supermodel Bella Hadid shares a series of snaps to her Instagram story shedding light on the tragedy and asking her followers to contribute to donations to people affected by the earthquake.

Bella Hadid's sister Gigi Hadid also took to her Instagram account to speak of the devastating earthquake.

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias posted a picture of the aftermath of the earthquakes, the picture read: "Thousands killed. Children feared trapped."

Iglesias captioned the lengthy post: "Thousands of people have lost their lives after two devastating earthquakes struck the #Türkiye (formerly known as #Turkey) and Syria borders.⁠"



⁠

He added: "Children and their families will need urgent support to access food, shelter, and warm clothing.⁠ Our team is there, ready to respond."

George Wassouf, made a financial donation to the victims of the earthquake, amounting to 1.5 billion Syrian Liras, rounding up to $597,000 as a contribution to securing the necessary needs for heating, shelter, and so on to relieve the burden of the wounded and the victims, especially those who lost their homes and loved ones as a result of the devastating earthquake.

Actors Mona Zaki, Donia Samir Ghanem, Karess Bashar, Nadine Nassib Njeim and Jad Shweiry shares on their Instagram account a message to ask people to send locations.