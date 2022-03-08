Morgan Wallen Beats Taylor Swift and Makes History!

  1. Home
Morgan Wallen’s latest album just made history!

The country legend topped a previous chart record held by Taylor Swift, and according to the chart data on Twitter, Morgan's album Dangerous: The Double Album is now a country album with the most weeks in the top 10 Billboard 200 chart history.

The Album was in the top 10 for 60 weeks.

Perviously, Swift's album Fearless made the top 10 in the 200 chart for 59 weeks.

Wallen's Album was the best selling album in 2021 hitting 3.2 million. 

Dangerous, which was produced by Joey Moi, features his latest Number 1 single “Sand In My Boots,” as well as “Wasted On You,” “7 Summers,” “More Than My Hometown,” “Cover Me Up,” “865,”  and “Somebody’s Problem” .


