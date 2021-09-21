Morgan Wallen Pays Less Than he Pledged Amid Using The N-Word

Morgan Wallen has reportedly paid less than a third of the $500,000 he promised to black nonprofits after being filmed saying the n-word.

The 28-year-old's neighbor filmed the musician walking into his house after a night out with friends in Nashville. 'Take care of this 'p****-a** mother******, he says. 'Take care of this p****-a** n*****.'

57 states, regional and national Black-led or Black-founded charities reported no money from the country singer.

'Before this incident, my album was already doing well; it was already being well-received by critics and by fans,” he told Good Morning America host Michael Strahan in July, five months after the video surfaced.

'Me and my team noticed that whenever this whole incident happened, that there was a spike in my sales. So we tried to calculate … how much it had spiked from this incident. We got to a number somewhere around $500,000, and we decided to donate that money to some organizations, BMAC [the Black Music Action Coalition] being the first one.'

In a statement given to Rolling Stone, Black Music Action Coalition said they are "disappointed that [Wallen] has not used his platform to support any anti-racism endeavors" and described Wallen's promise to donate $500,000 amongst several charities as "exceptionally misleading."

The BMAC, where Wallen donated the $165K, is a group of artists, managers, producers, attorneys and other music industry professionals looking 'to address racism within the music industry.

