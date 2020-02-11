Moroccan Singer: If Strong Women Are Whores, I'm Proud to Be One (Video)

Once again, Moroccan singer Samira Eddaoudi, caused great controversy among the public.
Samira stated in her latest interview that society is attacking her because she smokes, has a tattoo, and even drinks alcohol, even though "all Moroccans drink alcohol."
She added that in her society people consider a strong, free and daring woman to be a 'whore'. To make a statement, she said if this is what it means to be a whore, then should be honored to be labeled as one.
