  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Moroccan Singer: If Strong Women Are Whores, I'm Proud to Be One (Video)

Moroccan Singer: If Strong Women Are Whores, I'm Proud to Be One (Video)

Published February 11th, 2020 - 06:57 GMT
She added that the society considers a strong, free and daring woman as a whore (Source: @samira_eddaoudi Instagram)
She added that the society considers a strong, free and daring woman as a whore (Source: @samira_eddaoudi Instagram)

Once again, Moroccan singer Samira Eddaoudi, caused great controversy among the public.

Samira stated in her latest interview that society is attacking her because she smokes, has a tattoo, and even drinks alcohol, even though "all Moroccans drink alcohol."

She added that in her society people consider a strong, free and daring woman to be a 'whore'. To make a statement, she said if this is what it means to be a whore, then should be honored to be labeled as one.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

—————————————————— @lfasiya_oficiel متنساش طاكي صحابك يتفرجو معاك ولايك وكومنت للتشجيع 🙏😘 💯 —————————————— ————————————- ☝️ ‎‏Folow👉👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 @beautiful_morocco_oficiel @beautiful_morocco_oficiel @beautiful_morocco_oficiel من احسن الصفحات 👇👇 @fatima_reseaux_officiel @qayda_tamo_officiel ✨ صفحة مغربية متنوعة منكم و إليكم 🌹 ✨ لايك و كومنت على اخر المنشورات للتحفيز والتشجيع 😉 ✨ خديتي شي صورة بصحتك 🚻 ✨ جيتي من اكسبلور مرحبا بيك خلي فولو باش يوصلك كل جديد 🚨❤️ .✨ ✨ * * ✨ * #جلابيه #المغرب #marocains #مكناس #الحسيمة #casablanca #caftan #المغرب_مغربنا #قفطان_مغربيه #المغربية #maroc #djellabamarocaine #marrakech #الطبخ_المغربي #العرس_المغربي #مراكش #قفاطين #salmarachid

A post shared by 🇲🇦مغربية يا ناسي 🇲🇦 (@beautiful_morocco_oficiel) on

 


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...