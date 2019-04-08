Mory Hatem Reaches the Finals of 'the Voice Canada'
Mori said that he was very happy to qualify for 'the Voice Canada' finals (Source: moryhatem - Instagram)
Lebanese singer Mory Hatem reached the finals of 'the Voice of Canada' after Lara Fabian chose him to be part of her team.
After the results, Mori said that he was very happy to qualify for the finals again, and continue the adventure. He thanked all those who supported him especially his coach and asked the public to vote for him to win the title.
Mori participated in the Arabic version of the program and reached the final stages after Assi Al Helani chose him and supported him, but he did not achieve his goal since he mostly sings in foreign languages, which stood in the way of achieving success in the Middle Eastern success.
Mori is not the first Lebanese to reach the Voice finals in the West. Hiba Tawaji has reached the semi-finals of 'The Voice France'. The same thing which happened with Anthony Touma in a previous season. Marc Hatem left the competition after the second round, which also was Aline Lahoud's destiny in the same show.
