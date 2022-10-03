Most Famous Halloween Movies in History

Halloween is one of the most fun seasons of the year, it's the season of horror, and sometimes, fun horror as some Halloween movies have a comedic approach.

For you to enjoy this season, here is the list of the top most famous movies to watch with your friends or family.

1. Rocky Horror Picture Show

Rocky Horror Picture Show is for sure a classic, and it is the longest-running theatrical release in history.

This comedy-Horror musical tells the story of Brad and Janet who had a flat tire during a storm, and shortly after, they find the eerie mansion of Dr Frank-N-Furter who is a scientist.

Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

2. Hocus Pocus

Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

3. Scream

Scream is an American horror slasher franchise that includes five films, with the 6th film set to be released in 2023.

Scream is probably one of the most famous Halloween movies, with it's main character's costume being an iconic Halloween costume, with the black outfit and white mask.

4. The Addams Family

When an evil doctor learns about an eccentric family's missing relative, she hires an imposter to masquerade as him so that she can loot the family.



5. A Nightmare on Elm Street

A young girl realises that she has to stay awake at any cost to avoid the clawed killer who is butchering her friends one by one in their dreams.

6. Friday the 13th

Starring Kevin Bacon, this horror movie tells the story of a group of teenagers who get stalked then murdered while they try to re-open a summer camp.

It is based on a true story where three teenagers where murdered at Lake Bodom in Finland.

7. Halloween

This movie franchise is basically everyone's favorite Halloween movie, it tells the story of serial killer Michael Myers, he spends 15 years in an insane asylum after terrorizing the people in his small hometown, and he only returns on Halloween.

8. Beetlejuice

A fantasy/ comedy production that portrays the story of the spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hired a malicious spirit to drive them out.

By Alexandra Abumuhor