Most Ridiculous Celebrity Fashion Choices

It's no secret that celebrities always turn up the heat with their fashion game, but some celebs take it way too far with their choices.

Some looks may be too inappropriate, crazy, and ridiculous.

1. Jaden Smith

The son of famous actor Will Smith, Jaden, is known for his bold fashion style, it is never mainstream, and usually eye-catching, however, his choice of fashion at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding was defiantly not an outfit for a wedding.

The Cabin Fever singer wore a white Batman costume which was also the same outfit he wore on his prom.

2. Lady Gaga

This has to be Lady Gaga's most famous look! The singer decided to take her dinner to the VMA's?

Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress has been recreated by its original designer, Franc Fernandez, for her latest voting campaign video. Gaga wore it for the first time on the cover of Vogue Japan and then at the 2010 VMA’s as a form of protest. pic.twitter.com/ZAuoCTrRN9 — Lady Gaga Now 🧠 (@ladygaganownet) October 30, 2020

The Born This Way hitmaker infamously wore meat as her dress, and the memorable outfit was designed by Argentine artist and fashion designer Franc Fernandez.

According to Gaga, the dress was about fighting for what you believe in.

3. Moschino's dry-cleaning bag dress

Who would want to wear a dry cleaning bag as a dress? well, apparently models don't mind it.

Back in 2017, the Italian fashion house created a dress that literally looks like a plastic bag you get at the dry cleaner and it costs $735.

4. Nicki Minaj

It might be that Nicki did not know which outfit she should wear at the 2011 VMA's so she just went for an 'everything look'? or she was trying to channel her inner space robot and club kid or did she predict there would be a coronavirus pandemic so she practiced wearing a mask?

Nicki's outfit has too many items that even your eye can't focus on one thing, it was just too much for one to handle.

5. Julia Fox

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend took it too far earlier this year, Julia Fox destroyed perfectly looking denim items to create this barely-there ensemble.

What looks like a DIY outfit went wrong, as she re-created denim pants into a bag, in addition to somehow designing her boots also out of denim.

Julia Fox y su DIY denim outfit con botas de Alexander Wang ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ycfMcaxjwN — 25 Gramos (@25gramos) March 21, 2022

The Italian-American actress cut the top of her jeans and turned them into a barely-there top.

Too much denim?