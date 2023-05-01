Mostafa Darwish dies 7 hours after posting on Facebook

ALBAWABA - Actor Mostafa Darwish died as a result of a heart attack.

Hany Darwish, Mostafa Darwish's brother announced the news on his official Facebook page and wrote: "My brother / Mostafa Darwish passed away to the mercy of God. The funeral will be held after the Asr prayer from Al-Husari Mosque in October."

He added: "Condolences, God willing, early, after Maghrib prayer at the police mosque in Khamail By Sheikh Zayed."

seven hours prior to his death, Darwish took to his Facebook page to share with his friends his troubles sleeping, he wrote in his status: "Is it only me who is having trouble sleeping?"