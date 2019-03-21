Mother’s Day Special at Motiongate
Spring into all kinds of Mother’s Day fun this March at Motiongate
Spring into all kinds of Mother’s Day fun this March at Motiongate, the Hollywood-inspired theme park located in Dubai Parks and Resorts. The world-class destination is lowering its ticket prices to AED50 to commemorate the occasion for one day only. Build new memories with the whole family at this sprawling park brimming with non-stop entertainment and excitement.
The offer is only available for use on 21 March, so don’t miss out on this incredible chance to explore the captivating world of Motiongate. The theme park features attractions inspired by family-friendly films like Hotel Transylvania, The Smurfs, Kung Fu Panda and more.
|Date
|21 March 2019
|Category
|Family , Lifestyle , Live Entertainment
|Venue
|Motiongate, Dubai Parks and Resorts
|Telephone
|+971 800 262 9464
|Ticket price
|AED50
|Admission
|12-9pm
|Website
|https://www.motiongatedubai.com/en/mothers-day
